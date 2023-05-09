A CAUSE close to home made a gruelling fitness fundraiser and challenge all the more worth it for a Leeton family recently.
Renee Paton set out to run 65 kilometres as part of 65 Roses Day, which raises awareness and funds for cystic fibrosis.
This is a condition her daughter Abby lives with everyday.
The run was held recently, starting in Leeton and then headed to Whitton, Darlington Point before heading back to the Whitton Malt House.
Abby, who turns 12 this year, joined her mum on the final leg of the run after already having played netball in Narrandera earlier that day.
Through their efforts and the support of family, friends and business houses in the shire, the pair raised more than $10,000 as a result.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Renee was joined by other runners and bike riders on the day to keep pushing her along.
"The support we had was just amazing, it was pretty overwhelming," Mrs Paton said.
"I ended up doing 67km on the day to make sure Abby was there for that final leg. It was a really proud moment to finish it off with her."
Cystic fibrosis is a condition that damages the lungs and digestive system, making is very difficult to breathe on a daily basis.
"Abby is going really well ... there was a development just a few weeks ago for a new drug that has now been listed on the PBS," Mrs Paton said.
"Abby will have the opportunity to transfer over to this drug, which is only going to help her even more.
"We wanted to use this run not just to raise money, but also awareness and just in general the benefits of physical fitness and what it can do for everyone's health."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.