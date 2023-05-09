AN AWARD has officially been set in stone for Leeton shire's former long-serving mayor Paul Maytom.
Earlier this year it was announced Mr Maytom had been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia as part of 2023 Australia Day honours.
Recently, he was able to travel to Sydney to Government House for a special ceremony to formally receive the award.
Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley was on hand to present the honour to Mr Maytom, who was joined by his wife Julie for the occasion.
"When it was announced I would be receiving this award, at the time I said I do what I do because I love our community and I care for people," Mr Maytom said.
"That is still true and that is what I conveyed to the governor.
"This might be an award for me, but I think it's something that is good for Leeton.
"It's certainly something that means a lot to me.
"It augers well for our community. It helps put Leeton on the map."
Officially, Mr Maytom was recognised for his "significant service to local government and the community of Leeton".
While retired from local government, Mr Maytom remains an active member of many community groups within Leeton shire and encourages others to volunteer where possible.
