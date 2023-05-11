BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 1 |
This recently-renovated House of the Week marries chic design with all the contemporary finishing touches needed to enjoy modern living.
Three roomy bedrooms, a contemporary bathroom, a welcoming living room, a homey kitchen and dining area are all present in this gorgeously restored home at 5 Jacaranda Avenue in Leeton.
"It is ideal for hosting guests or spending a peaceful night in," selling agent Andrew Pellow said.
"The most discerning purchasers will be impressed by this recently restored home's modern finishes and chic design."
Three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, one bathroom, and a separate toilet are all included in this home.
With ducted evaporative air conditioning, wood heating, and a split system, new owners will be able to keep cool and warm, whatever the weather calls for.
The fully-enclosed backyard of this property has a single lock-up garage for additional storage, has plenty of space for children and pets to play - given the entire property is a wide 860m2 block.
"You'll have quick access to all the amenities you require because Parkview School is only a short stroll away and Leeton's main street is only a five-minute drive away," Mr Pellow said.
