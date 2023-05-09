What's in the budget for regional Australia and agriculture

LABOR splashed hundreds of millions for climate-smart agriculture and disaster resilience in this week's budget, but cut almost $900 million in water infrastructure, which it "redirected to fund other government priorities".
The 2023/24 budget also increased the instant tax write off for small businesses, gave biosecurity a $1 billion boost and increased welfare payments.
About 400,000 regional and rural residents will benefit from cost-of-living relief, which includes raising welfare payments by $40 a fortnight, increasing rent assistance by 15pc (about $15 to $30 depending on the household) and raising the cut off age for payments for children of single parents from eight to 14.
The instant asset write-off threshold has been temporarily increased to $20,000 for businesses with a turnover of up to $10 million and $302m will support climate-smart agriculture projects that help farmers transition to a low emissions future or strengthen sustainability.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Labor invested heavily in disaster preparedness after almost 70 per cent of Australians were impacted by storms, floods, cyclones and bushfires in 2022. More than $236 million over the next decade will address long-standing risks in Australia's flood gauge network, to give communities reliable access to flood forecasts and warnings.
The significant cuts in water infrastructure were anticipated, after Labor announced a review of all dam funding in the previous budget.
Dungowan Dam ($595m), Emu Swamp Dam ($162.5m), the Southern Forests Irrigation Scheme ($39.7m), the Fingal Irrigation Scheme ($35m) were all scrapped, while the government will save a further $40m on projects that are being re-scoped or not progressed.
The government deferred a decision on the $19m Wyangala Dam wall raising and the Hughenden Irrigation Scheme project, until after the planning work is completed.
About $200m of the funding will be reallocated to fund three water infrastructure projects; Northern Midlands Irrigation Scheme ($109m), Sassafras-Wesley Vale Irrigation Scheme ($62.1m) and the Quality Water for Wannon project ($26.1m).
Labor will deliver on another election commitment to incorporate the latest climate science into the management of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, providing nearly $150m to begin the first statutory review of the plan, with updated science.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.