The Irrigator

Week two round up of Leeton United's junior soccer matches

By The Irrigator
May 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The A grade matches were a good display of skill and competitiveness during round two. Picture supplied by Meg West
The A grade matches were a good display of skill and competitiveness during round two. Picture supplied by Meg West

MORE quality matches and competitiveness were the feature of week two of Leeton United's junior soccer competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.