MORE quality matches and competitiveness were the feature of week two of Leeton United's junior soccer competitions.
A Grade MiniRoos results
Brisbane Roar 7 (Ava Weymouth 3, Nash Tuckett 2, Ruhama Lemma, Ahemdeep Singh Brar) d West Sydney Wanderers 2 (Malakai McPhee, Lachlan Mallamace). Best: Ava Weymouth and Malakai McPhee.
Melbourne Victory 5 (Fletcher Barton 2, Charles Fanning, Jaxon Weymouth, Will Barton-Roden) d Adelaide Utd 0. Best: Phoebe Crispe, Jaxon Weymouth.
READ MORE:
Sydney FC 5 (Zara Munro 3, Benji McWhinnie, own goal) d Perth Glory 2 (Chloe Mallamace, Reece Munro). Best: Zara Munro, Chloe Mallamace.
Under 8s/9s
WS Wanderers 1 (Mason Harmer) d Brisbane Roar 0. Best: Mason Harmer and Gurtaj Singh.
Melbourne Victory 0 drew with Adelaide Utd 0. Best: Jackson Boots, Halle Van Den Heuvel. Perth Glory 1 (Bryton Tuckett) d Sydney FC 0. Best: Bryton Tuckett, Danny Vitelli.
Under 6s/7s
Green 3 (Nehemiah Charles 2, Connor Brown) drew Melbourne Victory 3 (Jacob Waqanivalu-Wallace, Cristiano Wijesiri, Nash Thompson). Best: Nehemiah Charles, Nash Thompson.
Yellow 11 (Henry Thurgood 5, Connor Iannelli 2, Lincoln Pervushin, Ari Tiffen, Angus Quince, Theo Cassilles) d Sydney FC 1 (Danny Vitelli). Best: Henry Thurgood, Danny Vitelli.
Brisbane Roar 1 (Brady Woods) d WS Wanderers 0. Best: Brady Woods, Alex Tabain.
Adelaide Utd 7 (Chaz McWhinnie 3, Layton Gilbert 2, Benedict Doolin, Claire McIntyre) d Perth Glory 0. Best: Chaz McWhinnie, Cooper Tuckett.
