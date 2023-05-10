LEETON'S inaugural pride festival is fast approaching, meaning the time has come to brush up on what it takes to glam up a look or two.
Whether you want to go full drag or you're looking to create an outfit that pops for the festival, a workshop has been created to assist with all of the above.
Residents have been invited to register and apply for the free Glam Up! program, which will hold its first workshop on Saturday, May 13 at the Leeton TAFE campus.
Topics covered will include a blend of costume design and hair and makeup.
"You will also learn the basics of hat-making and styling (millinery) and how to make an over-the-top foam wig," festival co-organiser Nicholas Wright said.
"The goal of this project is to empower queer Leetonians and allies to be well prepared for the festival, with costumes to wear at whichever events they participate in. Community building, confidence building and allyship are what we want to achieve by getting together and creating and learning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"This program has limited places and is targeted at people of all ages in Leeton and surrounds who identify as queer, questioning, LGBTQIA+.
"We also invite our amazing allies to sign up - after all, everything is more fun with friends."
Parents and guardians of those under 18 should be advised that after initial registration organisers contacting each family to discuss safety arrangements and any special needs.
To register visit https://leetonpride.volaby.org/apply.
Participants will need to commit to three of the four workshops being offered on May 13, June 11, July 9 and August 13.
