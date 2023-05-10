A YOUNG Parkview Public School student has achieved a rare milestone in the pool.
Eight-year-old Isaac Chilko, a year 2 student at Parkview Public, recently when represented Riverina at the NSWPSSA Swimming Championships.
He qualified for the event after a blistering swim in the 8 years boys 50-metre freestyle at the Riverina Championships hosted in March.
Swimming from lane five at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Isaac acquitted himself well in front of more than 2000 spectators, stopping the clock in a personal best time of 47.95 seconds to finish fifth in his heat.
Back at school, Isaac's classmates were able to watch his achievements via the NSW School Sport Unit Livestream and there was much excitement emanating from the classrooms of the school as he hit the water for his event.
Parkview Sports co-ordinator Kelsey Deeves was excited by Isaac's achievements.
"Isaac has worked very hard at his swimming across the recent summer and this experience is a wonderful reward for his efforts," she said.
