OWNING and operating a small business is certainly no easy feat, but among the tough moments are brighter ones, according to Leeton's Emily and Paul Payne.
Two years ago the couple both changed their careers, purchasing The Coffee Tree and making their foray into the hospitality industry.
Since then they worked hard to keep existing clientele on board, as well as attracting even more into the cafe.
More recently, the indoor area of The Coffee Tree has undergone a complete transformation, which has opened up the space, given it a fresh look and, behind the counter and in the kitchen, made the area more functionable for serving and cooking.
Local trades were used for every facet of the makeover, which had been in the pipeline for some time.
Since taking over the business, the pair have also worked to change the menu where possible, adding delicious home cooking for lunch and dinner, morning and afternoon tea options, while also moving into the clean eating space adding grab-and-go menu items to tap into those seeking an easy, but healthy option.
While both Emily and Paul acknowledged running a small business had been a big change and something their young family had to become used to, it was something they loved doing.
"The kids are here every morning ... it's pretty full on, but very rewarding, we do love it," Emily said.
"We started slowly building up, adding bits and just finding our feet. It's just grown from there.
"We're really lucky that we have a really great support network of family and friends to help with the kids when we need it.
"We have the best customers, so that makes it worth it too. Everyone has had really great feedback about the recent work we've done too."
Emily and Paul both said they also wouldn't be able to do what they do without their staff, both past and present, as they too are the face of the business.
"It's been really great to see the main street getting busier as well ... that has a huge flow-on affect for all the businesses," Paul said.
The Coffee Tree is also a big supporter of charity events, community groups and sporting organisations.
