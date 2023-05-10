Barellan Netball will be well represented in the Riverina side that will head to the Regional State Cup later this year.
After a strong showing in the Riverina Regional League division one, which saw Barellan finish second to Wagga Wagga under 23s in a rematch of the finals from the previous two seasons.
Jasmin Gilmour, Zoe Hutchison, Sophie Male, Tahlia Quinn and Jenna Richards make up five of the 12 players selected, the rest coming from Wagga.
Noel Barone is among three reserves should anyone become unavailable for the competition.
The side will be coached by Sally Hunter from the Hume region, while Rachel King from Wagga is an assistant coach.
The under-23s competition features the best talent from across the state, selected from Regional League tournaments held earlier this year.
Regional State Cup will run over the weekend of October 7 and 8 at Netball Central in Sydney.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
