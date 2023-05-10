SIXTY years on from the day they were married, Leeton's Fay and Barry Pitt are just as happy and in love as they were all of those decades ago.
The pair celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, May 11 after they were married on that day in 1963 at the St Peter's Anglican Church.
They had a wedding breakfast at the Whitton hall and were the first people to use that new hall in the town.
Before getting hitched in 1963, the pair met when they became neighbours.
"My dad had a farm at Whitton and Barry's uncle had a farm next door, Barry worked for his uncle and we met like that, as neighbours," Fay said.
After they were married they lived at Stony Point on a dairy farm before later moving to Whitton and in later years in Leeton.
The pair had three children - Ian, Darryl and Nicole and later to come was many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
They remember their wedding being a sunny, autumn day that was full of fun with their closest family members and friends.
Family is something they are very proud of, so too their involvement with countless community organisations and sporting groups.
The Pitt name is synonymous with harness racing in the MIA and wider afield, with Barry involved in training, at a club level and everything in between.
They still share a passion for harness racing, with Barry even a life member of the Leeton Harness Racing Club.
Barry was also a coach junior Aussie Rules teams in the shire, as well as being a president and founding member of the South West Junior League competition and several accolades as a result.
He also remains a member of the Leeton Showground Trust and was once Leeton's sportsperson of the year for his Aussie Rules efforts.
Fay has been there along the way assisting Barry with these roles and she is herself a Leeton Show Society life member.
"We've loved living here and raising our family," Barry said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We're lucky because a lot of our family and our grandkids are still around here."
Having been married for 60 years, one could say the Pitts know a thing or two about what the key is to a long and successful union.
For them, it's about communication.
"I think you always have to make sure you're talking to each other," Fay said.
"That's a big one."
Both agreed any time apart from the other was something they didn't particularly enjoy, such is their bond after 60 years together.
The pair planned to celebrate the occasion with as little fuss as possible.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.