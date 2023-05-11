Once again, this year I have been involved in The Irrigator's hotly-contested, AFL tipping competition.
This tipping comp includes several local business representatives all vying for the chance to take out the top spot.
To say things are heating up again would be an understatement.
Last year I came a very close second to the newsagent manager, but this year I promised myself I would take out the number one position.
Let's just say it hasn't been the strongest of starts to the season.
While my first week of tipping was a success, impressively tipping seven out of the nine games, the few weeks that followed since have certainly gone downhill for me.
I am now currently sitting equal last in the competition. Ouch.
As always, I have lots of people sharing their suggestions with me about which team I should tip, as well as those who are quick to tell me how bad my tipping was in the previous week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I thoroughly enjoy the banter this local tipping comp creates.
My biggest critic is currently a 12-year-old boy, even more so if I ever tip against his beloved Cats.
However, I feel things are finally looking up for me again, with a perfect round of tipping just this past weekend.
Now would also be a great time to mention that Collingwood is currently at the top of the ladder. Come on Pies.
Here at the Leeton Soldiers Club, we boast the biggest TV in the region so what better place to come and watch the footy. The heaters are on and the coffee and beers are flowing.
See you at the Soldiers, whatever the reason.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.