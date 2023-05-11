YANCO-WAMOON has hit an early season hurdle, losing their entire starting forward row to injury in the past week.
Tamaki Kohere, Will Kelly and Matthew Goodwill will likely be out for the next couple of weeks after each suffered injuries in the round two clash against West Wyalong.
"It hurts to lose our starting front row from last week that's for sure," coach Kane Hammond.
"On the flip side it gives a couple of guys an opportunity to play a different position they don't normally play and gives us an opportunity to see how they go as well."
Having no reserve grade side in 2023, any injuries will always test the depth at Yanco-Wamoon, which was something Hammond didn't shy away from.
"Not having a reserve grade side does hurt, but injuries are just a part of football, you just have to manage it and deal with it," he said.
The Hawks return to Yanco Sportsground on Sunday afternoon to face the Griffith Black and Whites, who appear to be in hot form early in the new Group 20 season.
The Panthers are two-from-two in their early round matches, while the Hawks have one win and one loss to their name.
"It's definitely our toughest challenge so far, the Black and Whites have been one of the top sides in the comp over the last few years," Hammond said.
"They are two-from-two this season.
"We've spoken about really trying to compete and hold them in the middle because they are such a big side of forwards." The match kicks off at 2.30pm on Sunday.
Two tries to Kady Amarant, and Bree Franklin helped West Wyalong take a 42-0 win over the Hawks.
