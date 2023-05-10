The Irrigator
Leeton under 18s side wins first top age title in 16 years on the Western Junior League basketball court

By The Irrigator
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 3:00pm
The Leeton Eagles under 18s championship team with their coaches and managers. Picture supplied
A NAIL-BITING victory has earned the Leeton Eagles representative under 18s girls side the Western Junior League championship title.

