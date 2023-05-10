A NAIL-BITING victory has earned the Leeton Eagles representative under 18s girls side the Western Junior League championship title.
The Leeton side defeated Orange 49-46 in the grand final in Griffith over the weekend to claim the honours on the basketball court.
The Eagles were locked in a tight struggle for the entire game before a basket from Summer Carlon with 46 seconds remaining gave the team a three-point lead, which they ultimately maintained to give Leeton the title.
Georgia McCormack was named the grand final most valuable player after contributing 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks, while Amelia Irvin led all scorers, tipping in 19 points to go alongside 13 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Sophie Cross was also enormous for the Eagles scoring nine crucial points to go with six assists, three steals and three rebounds.
The title came after the team finished the regular season as minor premiers with a 10-2 record, but not before a nail-biting playoffs weekend delivered Leeton its first top age title in 16 years.
The Eagles were forced to use their double chance earned throughout the season when they lost the major semi final to Orange 57-63 on Saturday afternoon despite a 39-point game from Amelia Irvin, before a thrilling 72-71 victory over the Griffith Demons was sealed when Sophie Cross hit a mid-range jump shot with 3.9 seconds remaining in Saturday night's sudden death preliminary final.
The title was a triumph for perseverance, with the majority of the team playing together since Under 12s and enduring many ups and downs in one of the toughest competitions in NSW.
Head coach Sally Irvin was ecstatic after the victory.
"I am just so proud of this group," she said.
"They have worked so hard over the last six months and shown incredible commitment. They have taken us all on quite a journey and they definitely got what they deserved today."
Leeton now qualify for the State Cup, which will be hosted on the Central Coast in August.
The victory was the highlight of a busy playoffs weekend for the Eagles. Eight teams qualified for the playoffs, with four qualifying for the championship division grand finals and two qualifying for the division two deciders.
In other championship deciders, there was heartache for the Eagles with three narrow defeats.
The under 16s boys went down in arguably the game-of-the-weekend, leading with one second remaining before a late foul sent Lithgow to the line for the opportunity to win with free throws, which they did, despite Solomon Liu's 35-point contribution.
The under 14s boys also suffered a narrow loss, going down by three points (47-50) to Orange with Xavier Chilko top scoring with 37 points, while the under 12s girls were luckless, losing a heart breaker to Dubbo 31-35.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There was more success for the Eagles in the under 12s boys division two competition with Leeton defeating West Wyalong 61-32 to secure the title on the back of 31 points from Jarvis Clayton.
Elsewhere in division two action, the under 18s boys went down 70-77 in the decider to Griffith despite 27 points from Hayden Gilmour and 26 points from Tallis McMillan.
Leeton Basketball Association president Kasey Sullivan was extremely proud of the players achievements throughout the entire WJL season.
"We have done a fine job to field 12 teams this season, our biggest contingent ever," she said.
"Statistically this makes us the biggest association in the WJL and the sixth biggest in NSW Country.
"We are extremely proud of this and also of the representation we have enjoyed in the playoffs weekend.
"Our athletes once again represented our association with distinction and we are very satisfied with their efforts."
Basketball continues to grow in Leeton with the re-birth of the senior competition set for the June to August period.
The association's presentation evening will be held on June 16.
