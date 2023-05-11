LEETON-WHITTON coach Tom Groves says his team wants to make amends this weekend when they face Turvey Park.
Coming off a drubbing at the hands of the Griffith Swans, Groves will be calling on his troops to get back to their game plan and start to play the football they want to.
The Crows are again at home on Saturday, hosting Turvey Park who are coming off their first loss of the 2023 season last weekend against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
For Groves, he wants to his the first grade side improve from their performance last weekend and put the hard work in.
At least one change is expected for the teams, with one-off signing former AFL Grant Birchall out and will require someone else to come in to fill the gap.
"I'm not too sure what we will do with that spot yet," Groves said on Thursday morning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We will see what happens at training and who puts in there before we make our decision.
"The boys are obviously disappointed after last weekend, but we move on now to the next game and hope to make amends."
Turvey Park are one of the form teams of the competition early in the new season.
Up until last weekend they hadn't lost a match and are still sitting in second position on the ladder behind MCUE.
Groves knows they will be in for a tough contest, but was hopeful his players had taken some lessons from last weekend's defeat.
"Hopefully the boys have learned from last weekend and we can put in an improved performance this week," Groves said.
"That is what we want to see."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.