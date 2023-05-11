WITH only years remaining until the current Leeton lawn cemetery is at full capacity, what happens next has been set down.
Leeton Shire Council recently adopted its new Leeton Cemetery Expansion Masterplan following consultation with the community.
The current lawn cemetery has about six to seven years of interments remaining until it is at capacity.
After this period only reopened and reserved grave burials will be able to be accommodated in the lawn section.
The expansion masterplan will form the basis of design that will see provision for the next 100-plus years of burials at the cemetery.
Council said as part of the consultation process, several key themes emerged, including the need for more parking, seating and shading, disability inclusive paths and the length of the rows and distance from parking.
The cost of $40,000 for the development of the masterplan is accounted for in the current 2022/23 budget.
Costs for development of stage one of the masterplan, subject to detailed design, is currently estimated at about $800,000.
Detailed design and development are several years away, with council warning project costs will likely escalate during that time.
The Leeton cemetery has served the shire since 1912 when the first burial was recorded.
Council took over its operation in 1957, before then it was handled by volunteers.
The masterplan aims to achieve several aims, including extending the cemetery's lifespan for the next 100 years, improving accessibility at the site, providing a quality space for reflection and remembrance for all cultures and providing opportunities for a range internment choices.
The masterplan will work to achieve what the community wants through design work to satisfy the need for more burial spaces, roads and more.
There is also currently only one toilet block at the cemetery and this will also be addressed.
Other added features may also be added to the site in the years ahead to complement the facility and to provide quiet and respectful places for people to gather, farewell and mourn.
