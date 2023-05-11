STAR Leeton United player Adam Raso will return to the first grade line-up this weekend when his side hits the road.
Leeton United are yet to play in an away match this season, but the time has come for their first travelling game of the year against Wagga United.
In good news for the club, which has been hampered by several season-ending injuries already in 2023, Adam Raso returns to the fold after being unavailable for the first three rounds.
"He's definitely one of the best, if not the best player at our club," first grade coach Ethan Murphy said.
"Having Adam back is a big boost for us. He is one of those players who has the ability to lift up everyone around him with his intensity and how he plays.
"We see that at training as well, so he is a big inclusion for us."
United may also see the return of premiership player Sam Pirrottina on Sunday afternoon.
Pirrottina was injured in round one, but may be a late inclusion for the game against Wagga United.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"He (Pirrottina) has a physio appointment on Friday, so we will see how that goes and make the call after that," Murphy said.
Jacob Sharp, who had been playing solidly for United, has been felled by a fractured leg and is likely to miss the rest of the season.
He joins Dan McKenzie on the sideline after he too sustained an injury that will see him miss the season.
Murphy said the club continued to have solid depth, but was hoping in the next few weeks the side would settle and be able to get into more of a rhythm with little changes.
The game against Wagga United should be an interesting one.
The two teams share a good rivalry and matches are always tough when they come up against each other.
Wagga has started the season with a draw and a victory, while Leeton has one win to their name.
Murphy was hopeful by having to travel for the first time this season, it would provide Leeton with a little extra kick along.
"I think getting a bit of travel on the road may actually help," he said.
"Potentially, we may have gotten a bit complacent and comfortable at home. I'm not sure if that really is the case, but it could be a factor. I think getting on the road and having to make the effort early might fire us up a bit."
With three valuable points on the line, Murphy was looking forward to seeing his side line up and put into practice what they have been working on.
"The ladder is so close at the moment, but we want to be winning as many games as we can to be in touch with those teams towards the top," he said.
