The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Leeton United are on the road for the first time this season to take on Wagga United

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 11 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Raso will be back in action for Leeton United this weekend. Picture by Liam Warren
Adam Raso will be back in action for Leeton United this weekend. Picture by Liam Warren

STAR Leeton United player Adam Raso will return to the first grade line-up this weekend when his side hits the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.