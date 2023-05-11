THE Leeton Greens will welcome back several key players to their team to take on the Yenda Blueheelers on Sunday afternoon.
Cam Breust, Reece Wilesmith and Josh Fisher are all back in the side, giving the Greens even more firepower against the Blueheelers.
"It definitely makes it a bit easier for myself and Thommo (reserve grade coach Michael Thomas), we're lucky to have had that depth there," first grade coach Hayden Philp said.
"Cam hasn't played for a bit, so he'll have to get used to running again, but he's always one of our best.
"It's good having players coming back in, we might need to shuffle things around, but everyone knows they have a job to do."
With the round three fixture looming, Leeton will be wary of the Yenda side at home and won't be approaching the game lightly.
While Leeton have won two-from-two to begin their premiership defence, the goal at the moment is to keep their heads down and put in the hard work to get the points each week.
"We just need to complete our footy and play how we want to play," Philp said.
"Last year when we played Yenda over there we only just got them right on the clock.
"We know they will be tough at home. They have a good, young side.
"We'll go through a little bit of ball work (Thursday night at training) and get everyone back to where they should be before the weekend."
While a victory would keep Leeton's unblemished record to start the season in tact, Philp said it was a matter of taking each game as it comes.
The away match against Yenda will be even more important on the road with Leeton again heading off on a trip to Hay the following weekend in round four before returning home in round five to take on the Griffith Black and Whites.
