Harris gunning for the title

LEETON and District bowlers earned a spot in the finals of the Central Riverina District Singles Championships played last week.
Faye Harris secured her spot after defeating Wagga RSL in both the first and second round.
While Elaine Sullivan, after knocking out Wagga RSL in the first round, went down to Cindy McDonald in the second.
McDonald and Harris will battle it out for the title today in Wagga. Enjoying the autumn weather on Thursday was 13 players who took to the green for social bowls.
The drawn winners Joan Lloyd and Lorraine Messner, who had a comfortable win over Denise Naylor and Jan Carroll. Playing a game of 2-4-2 there was no separating Jan Walker and Jan Fitzpatrick from Mary Paten and Kathy Browne, the game ending in a draw.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Playing a game of triples, Patti Wakeman, Jean Leighton and Joan Bourke (playing a double lead) defeated Janet Bell, Dian Colyer and Bourke.
Wakeman's team were leading when Bell's team fought back to take the lead on the 12th end, but this was short lived, as Wakeman's team won the game after scoring five on the 13th.
Nomination forms for the mixed pairs tournament to be held on August 12 are now available, so get your team in early.
Sunday mixed social bowls is up and running again at the L&D, name in by 9.30am to start at 10am, all welcome.
