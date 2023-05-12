NATIONAL Volunteer Week is on Leeton's doorstep, with one particular event to recognise those who contribute in keeping it operational each week.
Leeton Sport and Recreation Precinct parkrun, which takes place every Saturday at 8am, has been a volunteering success story since it launched on April 24, 2021.
The event recently celebrated its second anniversary and, since first starting out, Leeton's parkrun has been home to 152 different volunteers.
These volunteers have carried out a combined total of 698 different roles.
Their contributions have supported 668 people to complete the 5km course on 3233 occasions.
In addition to that, 53 people who have completed the Leeton parkrun did fewer than 30 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly when they first signed up with parkrun.
This means volunteers have been increasingly supporting people to take the first steps in their physical activity journey, which has major health and economic impacts for the community.
Leeton Sport and Recreation Precinct parkrun's volunteer event director, Andrew Watson, said everyone was invited to give parkrun volunteering a try.
"parkrun is all about having fun in a relaxed and welcoming environment," he said.
"All the volunteer roles are super simple and there are a wide variety of opportunities from welcoming first timers to marshalling on the course and handing out finish tokens as people finish the 5k.
"We even have volunteers during the week who co-ordinate our volunteer roster and post on our social media channels. Our volunteer roster is never full and there is a role to suit everyone."
parkrun events are free and open to anyone. People can walk or run the 5km course, help out as volunteers, or simply spectate and socialise.
Those interested in volunteering can email leetonsportandrecreationprecinct@parkrun.com, message the Leeton Sport and Recreation Precinct Facebook page or simply come along on a Saturday morning at 8am.
