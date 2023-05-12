The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Leeton's parkrun event highlights importance of volunteers

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 12 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's parkrun relies on volunteers, who contribute in many valuable ways to the event each week. Picture supplied
Leeton's parkrun relies on volunteers, who contribute in many valuable ways to the event each week. Picture supplied

NATIONAL Volunteer Week is on Leeton's doorstep, with one particular event to recognise those who contribute in keeping it operational each week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.