HAVING a caring and calming midwife on hand before, during and after pregnancy is something Leeton mums will tell you makes all of the difference.
One of those doing just that as part of the Leeton Midwifery Group Practice is Leselle Herman, a registered midwife who has a passion for providing positive birthing experiences for the women and families she supports.
Ms Herman made the move to Leeton earlier this year and, while she is set on being a midwife for life, having a jo where she worked with people wasn't always something she had in mind.
"Back in high school I was going to be a zoologist, because I love animals," she said.
"Then I got jobs at the newsagent and pub and realised I actually quite liked working with people. I went to a careers expo and at the time we were studying reproduction in biology, so I think it all just converged and I thought midwifery sounded like a great idea. It turned out that it was."
Ms Herman soon discovered the challenge and reward of working in a rural hospital very early on in her career.
"I grew up in Queensland and studied a dual degree, Bachelor of Nursing and Bachelor of Midwifery at University of Queensland," she said.
"My training was all done in big, busy tertiary hospitals, so when I graduated I decided to go to the country and try something different for a bit of a challenge. I ended up in regional Victoria, in a hospital much smaller than Leeton.
"It was a great experience.
"You have to know what you're doing and be confident to work more autonomously, without huge amounts of physical support around you and be ready to build up and use your emergency skills."
After her time in Victoria, Ms Herman spent time in NSW and Queensland before eventually coming to Leeton after a stint in Mudgee. It was the desire to deliver the type of care she was most passionate about that prompted the move to Leeton.
"I was drawn to the role in Leeton because of the Midwifery Group Practice," she said.
"I'm very passionate about the model of care and I'd just reached that point in my career where I wanted to be able to work in a model that allows me to provide the kind of care I want to provide, for the women I support.
"Continuity of care and having a known midwife, or team of midwives, to look after women in pregnancy, there's really, really strong evidence to show it leads to reduced intervention and reduces the rate of preterm birth.
"It also reduces the risk of women and families losing their babies."
The practice has four permanent midwives in Leeton. Call 5943 2148 for more information. No referral is needed.
