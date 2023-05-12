The Irrigator
The Mate Helping Mate Bush-Baked Conversations Tour is coming to the Whitton Malt House on May 23

May 12 2023 - 3:00pm
Podcast host and mental health advocate John Harper is bringing his Mate Helping Mate Bush-Baked Conversations Tour to the Whitton Malt House. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
MENTAL health advocate and podcast host John Harper is bringing his tour and work to Leeton shire this month.

