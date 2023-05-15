DESPITE some words to the contrary, the Leeton Men's Shed's doors remain open and continue to be a hive of activity.
The shed is operated by its members at the Brobenah Road location and more are always welcome to join in.
Having been operational for close to 15 years, the shed is now a fully independent entity.
It offers a safe space for men aged 18 and onwards to get together, connect, work on projects, learn a new skill or even to a friendly ear for those looking to have a yarn.
The shed is a valuable and loved resource to the community, but it is need of new members to ensure its operations can continue for many more years to come.
"We provide a place for men to come and chat, if they wish to do jobs, they are welcome to do that too," member Lindsay Marsh said.
"We do a lot of jobs for the community. We want to let everyone know the shed is still here and open every week. We're incorporated now, so we're wholly responsible for ourselves.
"It does mean we have to do a bit of fundraising to cover our costs.
"We'd love to have some fresh blood to come in.
"You don't have to come in every day and you don't need to have any skills.
"Many of our members have trades and are happy to pass on their knowledge."
The shed has been a vital cornerstone of the community, taking part in many events over the years, providing support to others and each other.
Its operations are envied by many, with the shed home to all kinds of tools, machinery and even a vegetable patch.
The shed is also open to any sponsorship opportunities from businesses wanting to support a Leeton shire group.
"We're a place to stay busy, it gets you out of the house, but it's also a good place for a laugh and a chat," Mr Marsh said.
"The jobs we do are ones others won't take on, we don't take anything away from tradespeople in town."
The Leeton Men's Shed is open every Monday to Thursday from 8am to midday, with anyone interested in learning more or want to drop off a project for members to work on for a small fee, asked to pop in during those hours.
