The Irrigator

Leeton Men's Shed is an active part of the community, more members welcome

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 15 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Leeton Men's Shed is still open and ready to welcome new members. Picture by Talia Pattison
The Leeton Men's Shed is still open and ready to welcome new members. Picture by Talia Pattison

DESPITE some words to the contrary, the Leeton Men's Shed's doors remain open and continue to be a hive of activity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.