The Irrigator

Nicole Conway and her dog Coco raising funds for Camp Quality

AW
By Allan Wilson
May 16 2023 - 9:00am
PARTNERING FOR A CAUSE: Ms Conway feeds Coco a treat after completing one of their walks on Thursday. Picture by Allan Wilson
A Griffith woman and her beloved pet have taken up Camp Quality's challenge to raise funds by walking 64 kilometres throughout the month of May.

AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

