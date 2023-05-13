The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton Crows fall to Turvey Park Bulldogs in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 13 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 5:58pm
Off the back of a heavy defeat last weekend, Leeton-Whitton were looking to bounce back against Turvey Park but fell to an 85-point defeat at the Leeton Showgrounds.

