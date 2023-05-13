Off the back of a heavy defeat last weekend, Leeton-Whitton were looking to bounce back against Turvey Park but fell to an 85-point defeat at the Leeton Showgrounds.
The Bulldogs started strongly with a five-goal to-one opening term, with Logan Mahalm converting for the Crow's only goal of the term after a strong pack mark.
The visiting side was able to break away in the second quarter to get out to a 38-point lead heading into the main break, with Dan Hallam and Tom Handsaker kicking the Crows two goals for the quarter.
Again the Crows were able to start the third term with Mahalm kicking his second while Jake Turner also hit the scoreboard with two goals to start the quarter.
Three straight to the Bulldogs saw them able to head into the final change with a 50-point lead.
Turvey ran out the game with six goals in the final term to come away with a 19.21 (135) to 7.8 (50) victory.
While the scoreline blew out at the end, coach Tom Groves was happy with his side's response after the trouncing against their arch-rivals last weekend.
"In the end, it was (a blowout), but I thought the response from the boys was pretty good all day. We just ran out of legs at the end," he said.
"A couple of boys had to back up from the twos, so that didn't help, but we just ran out of legs. We stayed with them for most of the game; it was just towards the end where they were really able to open it up."
The Crows were hurt before the game started, with Mason Dryburgh and Cooper Purtell's late withdrawal. Groves said his main ruckman will get his groin checked on Monday but praised the work of Jaxon Ryan and Mahalm, who were tasked with filling Dryburgh's boots.
"Forato is a good quality ruckman, but I was really happy with how Jaxon and Logan stepped up for us to fill those shoes," he said.
" It's a big effort, and for Logan to kick a couple of goals as well. On top of that, I thought he'd done well."
The Crows take on Wagga Tigers next weekend.
