It's that time of year, and the Riverina Field Days once again showcased everything food, agriculture and machinery in Griffith.
Held on Friday and Saturday, the event offered plenty of fun and games for families, farmers, business owners and everyone in between wanting a day out.
Numbers were solid across both Friday and Saturday, with everyone heading through the gates to check out what was on offer.
Students from Murrumbidgee Regional High School were among those wandering about the showgrounds, taking up the job of distributing programs at the front gate on the Friday.
Attendees who had visited the Riverina Field Days last year, following a week of non-stop rain, were especially pleased with the sunshine.
Speaking on Friday, organiser Jason Torresan reported the event had been well supported and was once again an exceptional showcase of the area.
"It's going really good, we got some good weather obviously," he said.
"The crowds have been pretty good, especially today being Friday," he said.
"I think we're going to see some big numbers tomorrow with this weather ... we're hoping if we can get 10,000 visitors over the two days, we'll be very happy with that."
He added a thank you to exhibitors for the effort they'd put into their displays.
With over 200 exhibitors coming to showcase their offerings, it was no wonder they put extra effort in to stand out and have their products or services in the spotlight for all to enjoy, ask questions of and sample.
