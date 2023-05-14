The Irrigator

Plenty of visitors came out to the Riverina Field Days to enjoy the sunshine, vendors and food

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 15 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milli Perlowski showed the Riverina Field Days had great activities for all ages, as well as many opportunities for farmers and stakeholders. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Milli Perlowski showed the Riverina Field Days had great activities for all ages, as well as many opportunities for farmers and stakeholders. Photo by Cai Holroyd

It's that time of year, and the Riverina Field Days once again showcased everything food, agriculture and machinery in Griffith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.