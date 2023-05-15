Pets are family. Not just a part of the family, to many people, they are family.
The past few years has seen a huge increase in the amount of people adopting pets into their family.
However, with the cost of living ever increasing, some may be looking at ways to save a few dollars when it comes to their pets.
A recent study found that pet owners spend on average $3200 per dog and $2100 per cat a year on pet care.
That is just for basic health care, worming, flea prevention, food and accessories like toys or grooming.
The bulk of that cost goes to food for our pets, over $1800 for dogs and nearly $1500 for cats.
Preventive treatments for worms and fleas range sits around $400. When you look at it added up, it does seem like a lot.
Food may seem a simple place to save money by buying a less expensive brand.
Yet some pets don't cope with diet changes very well.
Just remember, the quality of ingredients in a cheaper option will not be the same as in the more premium brands.
This may also upset your pet's digestive system.
If you want to transition to another choice of food, do it slowly over a couple of weeks to help prevent tummy upsets.
Remember, better food also means a healthier pet long-term too.
Preventative treatments, while they may seem costly, can be potentially saving (and not just in money) in the long term.
Treating preventable diseases caused by worms, fleas or viruses can lead to an expensive trip to your vet.
They can also cause long term health issues which may affect your pet for life.
While it may seem expensive to have the privilege of owning a pet, the value in having them is priceless.
The Leeton Veterinary Hospital is always on hand to assist with proper pet care to ensure your furry friends are well looked after.
