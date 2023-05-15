Monday night had the match-of-the-week for round six play out between Brodie Lashbrook and Zac Fairweather.
Lashbrook securing the win 8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 14-12, 11-8. Antoinette Taylor also won for the Swifts, which helped them defeat the Magpies.
Hayden Farrugia and Charmaine Lee had solid results which help secure the Firebirds victory.
Kathryn Bechaz continued her good form to defeat Gary Thompson 3-0. Top placed Giants defeated the Fevers, Adrian Sheldrick and Ondria Miller playing well to win their matches.
Jackson Bullivant was the sole winner for the Fevers, he had to work hard to defeat Alec Tait 11-13, 11-5, 12-14, 11-9, 11-8.
Wednesday night and the Panthers downed the Roosters, Cooper Boardman and Will Gray-Mills winning in style.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Top-placed Sharks took care of the Cowboys, captain Jacob Harrison had to work some magic for his win. Harrison defeated Brad Woolner in a nail biter 7-11,12-10, 7-11, 11-6, 12-10.
Jack Miller and Simone Bruno played good squash to secure wins as well.
Eden Reilly was the sole winner for the Storm, Eden defeated Bear Wynn 11-9, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6.
Christopher Newman had a tough battle with Ruby Miller, Newman getting to win 9-11, 7-11, 11-1, 11-9, 11-3.
Trev Whitby sealed the deal by defeating Tony Naimo.
Thursday night and the Tigers claimed a clean sweep against the Cats, Sean Ryan, Jack Miller and Narelle Ryan winning their matches.
Hayden Farrugia played well to defeat Naomi Rawle. Finley Sales had close match against Jason Curry, Sales winning 11-9, 11-9, 15-13.
Jackson Goman is still in good form, he defeated Declan Ryan 11-9, 12-10, 11-4.
Top placed Lions defeated the Dockers.
Col Thompson and Marni Cunningham winning for the Lions. Garry Walker snared some points for the Dockers, Walker winning 11-5, 5-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5 against Brent Lister.
