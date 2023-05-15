The Irrigator

Brodie Lashbrook and Zac Fairweather battle it out in Leeton squash match-of-the-week

By The Irrigator
May 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Sean Ryan about to play a delicate backhand shot with Gary Thompson ready to react.
Monday night had the match-of-the-week for round six play out between Brodie Lashbrook and Zac Fairweather.

