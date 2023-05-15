A SHORT-STAFFED Yanco-Wamoon side was overwhelmed by a stronger Black and Whites team on Sunday afternoon, going down 50-4.
Played at Yanco Sportsground, the Hawks knew they were going to be in for a tough battle having lost their starting front row to injury.
The Black and Whites headed into the game undefeated and managed to keep it that way with a strong display of football throughout the afternoon.
The Panthers got on the board early in the opening minutes of the game through Epeli Serukabaivata, who went on to cross the line two more times during the game.
Yanco-Wamoon did have a glimmer of possibility come their way midway through the opening half when Jack Cooper sped away to score.
This seemed to lift the Hawks, but the Panthers proved too strong throughout the remainder of the afternoon.
Yanco-Wamoon did their best to counteract Black and Whites, but to little avail.
After three rounds, the Hawks have one win and two losses to their name.
They will spend the week regrouping ahead of their next challenge, which will be another tough match up.
The Hawks will hit the road for the second time this season when they head to Darlington Point Sportsground to face the Roosters.
DPC are currently third on the ladder behind the Black and Whites and Leeton Greens, with the Hawks sitting outside the top five in sixth.
Coach Kane Hammond will be hopeful of welcoming back some of their injured troops for the match up, but will see how the week plays out and how his side recovers from the heavy loss.
