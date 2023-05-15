The Irrigator

Yanco-Wamoon downed 50-4 by Griffith Black and Whites in Group 20 round three

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 15 2023 - 3:00pm
Jack Cooper was the the sole try scorer for Yanco-Wamoon on a tough day for the Hawks against the Griffith Black and Whites. Picture by Talia Pattison
A SHORT-STAFFED Yanco-Wamoon side was overwhelmed by a stronger Black and Whites team on Sunday afternoon, going down 50-4.

