LEETON United shook off last week's loss to record a much-needed victory on the road on Sunday afternoon.
Leeton were able to ground out a 4-3 win over Wagga United at Rawlings Park in what was their first away match of the season.
It was United's second win of the season, with coach Ethan Murphy also labelling it their best performance so far.
"Even though we changed a few things around again, I think we are getting closer to our strongest 11," Murphy said.
"That was the best we have played so far this year in my opinion.
"It's good to be able to pick up points as we're still figuring out the team and where we want everyone to be.
"We did make it hard on ourselves in some patches, but overall we're pretty happy with it."
Murphy said Henri Gardner was his pick of the bunch for the match.
"Henri in the centre midfield was brilliant," he said.
"He just covered so much ground, worked hard, won everything in the air.
"He was quality. We had to move him around again, so it was a different position from last week, so he did really well."
Leeton United will now turn their attention to their next game, which is back home on Sunday afternoon against South Wagga.
With Leeton sitting in fourth on the Pascoe Cup ladder, South Wagga are just below them in fifth and will be hungry for victory.
