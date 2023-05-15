The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Big program of events released for the 2023 Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 15 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Shire Council events officer Fran Macdonald said the Australian Art Deco Festival website is the one-stop shop for information, tickets and details about this year's event. Picture by Talia Pattison
Leeton Shire Council events officer Fran Macdonald said the Australian Art Deco Festival website is the one-stop shop for information, tickets and details about this year's event. Picture by Talia Pattison

HAVING Leeton become the "Art Deco capital of Australia" continues to be the big push leading into this year's festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.