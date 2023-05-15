HAVING Leeton become the "Art Deco capital of Australia" continues to be the big push leading into this year's festival.
The Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton is set down for July 7 to 9 and there is a huge weekend of events, fun and flair planned.
As well as a jam-packed program that features many of the favourite events, this time around there is also some new festivities added to the list.
The whole town and shire has been urged to do their part in making sure the festival continues to expand and grow.
Each time the event is held, visitors flock to Leeton, booking out motels in advance and always spend plenty of money in town, meaning it's up to everyone to add a little bit of "art deco flair" to their lives or business over that weekend to ensure a well-rounded experience.
The festival itself is not just aimed at tourists, but also residents, their friends and family members.
Leeton Shire Council events officer Fran Macdonald said there were some changes to the program in 2023.
One of these is the Festival of Chelmsford, which has been moved to Mountford Park while upgrade work happens.
This will still involve markets, entertainment, music and more.
"We absolutely still had to have our High Rollers night at the Hydro, it's a huge favourite for everyone," she said.
"There's also cocktail making workshops, dance workshops, dressing for the art deco period workshops. Rotary will be holding a show and shine and the first-ever Lionel's Bootleg Smokehouse, in honour of (the late) Lionel Weston.
"It's really going to go back to those art deco days where perhaps not everyone had money to spend, think stews, meats, all of that kind of thing."
A new event to feature on the 2023 program is the Cabaret Le Can Can, which will be held at Yanco Agricultural High School featuring entertainment from Brooks and Baker and a delicious dinner from Pages on Pine.
There's also Bloodshed at the Banquet: A Twist happening several times over weekend, a boozy Sunday brunch, circus workshops for kids, Henry Lawson at home and the Tutankhamen roadshow will return.
The Australian Art Deco Festival website has more information and detail on the events and tickets can also be purchased on the site.
For those wanting to be in the know even sooner, the festival newsletter is the place to be, sign up online at the website for that component and be the first to know what is happening and when.
Events are still being added and planning is well underway for each.
Volunteers are also more than welcome to get in touch to see how they can help, even if it only an hour or two here and there.
Mrs Macdonald said she would love to see business houses taking part in any way possible, whether that's by dressing up for the weekend, designing a window display or adding a special item to the menu.
"It all adds to the atmosphere of the weekend and really gives the whole town that vibe and feel of what we are trying to create," she said.
"If anyone has any ideas or wants help on what they can be doing, we're always here to help.
"We want the festival to be something everyone can be involved with in one way or another." This year marks the third time the event has been held in its current form and every year the word spreads more.
Last year the town's economy received a sizeable boost across the art deco weekend, with many visitors booking in their stay straight after finishing off the festivities in 2022.
Anyone wanting to hold their own event at their business, their community group or even sporting organisation is welcome to do so. Mrs Macdonald can be contacted to have it added to the program to spread the word.
"We're very excited about our program this year, there are some new events, some of the favourites, some changes, but it's all coming together," she said.
Tickets for many of the events are now on sale, so head to leetonartdecofestival.com.au to see what is on offer and when to plan out your festival weekend.
Those who can assist in the lead up to the festival can contact Mrs Macdonald or pop into the Leeton Museum and Gallery, which will also play a big role over the course of the weekend.
