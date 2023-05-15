The hit and miss start of Leeton in the Group 20 League Tag competition has continued after they were held scoreless by Yenda at Wade Park on Sunday.
The home side was able to make a fast start and, after tagging the Greens on the last tackle, were able to convert the field position into points as Jordan Payne got over with the Blueheelers' first possession.
The defending premiers were struggling to complete their sets and invited the pressure of the Yenda side, and they were able to double their lead as Alannah Starr was able to make a break down the wing and then run around to score under the post.
The Greens lost Charlie Lamont to a leg injury and were able to hold out another late chance for the Yenda side to see the Blueheelers leading 12-0 at the break.
The second half started as the first half had finished for the Leeton side as they struggled to get out of their own end, and completing sets was proving tricky.
With the ball practically trapped in attacking territory, Yenda was able to score their third unanswered try as Jenna Richards was able to get over the line.
With six minutes to go, the Blueheelers again capitalised on a loose carry from the Leeton side, with Deon Wati putting the icing on the cake as Yenda came away with a 20-0 victory.
It has been a mixed start to the season for the Leeton side, who have one win from their three games so far this season and find themselves sitting in fourth position, having been leapfrogged by the Blueheelers.
RELATED
Meanwhile, it was a tough hit out for cross-town rivals Yanco-Wamoon who took on an unbeaten Black and Whites outfit.
The Hawks' quest for their first win of the season continues after the Panthers were able to come away with a 48-0 victory thanks to four tries from former Hawk Maddison Coelli and two each from Tangata Toru, Niumai Serukabaivata and Shemeikah Monaghan.
Both of the teams from the Shire will hope for a change of fortune as they both hit the road in round four.
The Greens will make the trip out to Hay to take on a Magpies side that will be looking to rebound quickly after a 50-0 defeat at the hands of unbeaten West Wyalong.
The Hawks face a trip out to Darlington Point to take on a Roosters side who will be full of confidence, having picked up their first win of the season last time out against TLU.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.