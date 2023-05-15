The Irrigator

Yenda Blueheelers cause upset in defeating Leeton in Group 20 League Tag

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The hit and miss start of Leeton in the Group 20 League Tag competition has continued after they were held scoreless by Yenda at Wade Park on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.