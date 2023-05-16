The Irrigator

Parkview Public School's representative netball side recently claimed a fourth consecutive LNPSSA title

By The Irrigator
Updated May 16 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:00pm
Parkview's victorious netball team at the recent LNPSSA championships. Picture supplied
Parkview's representative netball team have swept all before them at the recently-hosted LNPSSA titles at the Leeton Indoor Stadium.

