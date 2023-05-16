Parkview's representative netball team have swept all before them at the recently-hosted LNPSSA titles at the Leeton Indoor Stadium.
The team took on a strong Leeton PS team in the opening game of the tournament and came out firing to take a four-goal lead to quarter time on the back of strong offensive play from Airlie Chilko and excellent mid-court play from Grace Goman.
The game tightened up in the second and third quarters however Miah Weymouth and Maycie Wall played strong rolls in defence to ensure the team's lead was maintained.
The final quarter had Parkview pull away even further and record a strong win to qualify for the LNPSSA final.
Final score: Parkview PS 17 (Airlie Chilko 11/17; Zoe White 2/4; Daisy Kelly 4/8) d Leeton PS 9.
Parkview met a determined Narrandera team in the final, with a tight opening quarter seeing the Leeton side take a three-goal lead to the first change. Ava Gilmour was strong through the midcourt for Parkview, giving the shooters first use of the ball.
The second and third quarters had more of the same, with Zoe White, Grace Curry and Anayah Kaur stepping up the midcourt pressure before a final quarter surge had Parkview run out convincing winners of their fourth consecutive LNPSSA championship.
Daisy Kelly proved dangerous in the goal circle throughout the match.
Final score: Parkview PS 21 (Airlie Chilko 12/18; Daisy Kelly 7/12; Zoe White 2/4) d Narrandera PS 8.
Parkview now progress to the Riverina quarter finals of the state knockout.
Coach Sally Irvin was particularly impressed with the team's cohesion throughout the championships.
"The girls worked very well together and displayed great sportsmanship throughout the competition, which is very pleasing," she said.
