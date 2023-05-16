LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade side are making steady inroads into how they want to play, with coach Libby Gillespie confident the results will come.
Last weekend the Crows hosted Turvey Park and, while A grade went down 50-26, Gillespie said her young side was starting to put into play what they had been focusing on at training.
Grace Korovata, who is having a year off from playing in 2023, has been helping Gillespie on the sideline.
This influence and knowledge has been helping the Crows guide and plan how they want to play not only this season, but in the years ahead.
"We're a young team and, while we're certainly hoping to win games this season, I do believe the work we are doing now is going to really hold us in good stead for the coming years," Gillespie said.
"Having Grace helping out has been so valuable. She just has so much knowledge about the game, so it's a great experience not just for us, but for her as well. I can definitely see Grace having a future in coaching."
The side has been working on connecting all three thirds of the court, particularly linking the back end into attack.
"We've been working really hard on transition and then, of course, trying to free up players so that they don't feel the pressure of having set plays," Gillespie said.
This weekend the Crows will host the Wagga Tigers at Leeton Showground.
The Tigers are always a formidable opponent, but Leeton-Whitton will be hoping they can push the fifth-placed side and really put into practice what the have been working on at training.
"We'll focus on our job and our role on the court, what we need to do," Gillespie said.
"We're certainly not going into this weekend thinking it's going to be easy by any means, but then I also encourage the girls not to go in thinking 'this will be another loss'.
"We go in thinking 'we deal with each moment on court, every minute we do our job and what we planned and trained to do'."
A reserve: Turvey Park 68 d Leeton-Whitton 43
B grade: Turvey Park 43 d Leeton-Whitton 32
C grade: Turvey Park 32 d Leeton-Whitton 27
Under 17s: Turvey Park 65 d Leeton-Whitton 30
