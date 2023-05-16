A SMALLER crowd compared to the recent Leeton Cup turned out for a picnic day at the track.
While numbers weren't as big as the Leeton Cup meeting, the picnic race event held on Saturday, May 13 still attracted solid numbers and particular success on the track.
The Leeton Jockey Club was awarded the meeting after it was cancelled in Cootamundra.
The picnic race event was for amateur jockeys, who enjoyed the track and their time in Leeton as a whole, according to club president Grant Fitzsimon.
"The crowd was okay, but it's probably due to we only had our cup day a few weeks ago, so that might have taken a few away," he said.
"It was still a good day and still quite a few people there.
"The jockeys had never raced at Leeton before because they are all amateur jockeys. Our race meetings have only ever been for professional jockeys in the past.
"They came from Mornington down in Victoria right up to the north of NSW, so that was fantastic."
Mr Fitzsimon said the track again impressed, but so too did the town.
He said many had never spent time in Leeton before and reported they enjoyed time exploring the shire, as well as racing.
"That's all great news for our town," Mr Fitzsimon said. The next meeting will be held on September 25.
