The Irrigator

Leeton picnic races draw smaller crowd, but high praise

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Boardman, Nisa Higgins, Jackie Hurbridge and Juanita Hickson enjoy the day. Pictures by Liam Warren
Jodie Boardman, Nisa Higgins, Jackie Hurbridge and Juanita Hickson enjoy the day. Pictures by Liam Warren

A SMALLER crowd compared to the recent Leeton Cup turned out for a picnic day at the track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.