Leeton's town soccer competitions continued last week with many players exhibiting improvement and good sportsmanship.
The players have been going through their paces both with training and matches, which has been showing on the field.
Perth Glory 4 (Nate Allen 2, Reece Munro, Reeve Hutchison) d Brisbane Roar 1 (Ruhama Lemma).
Players of the match: Ava Weymouth (Bris) and Nate Allen (Per).
West Syd. Wanderers 3 (Lachlan Mallamace 2, Maia Bradbrook) d Melbourne Victory 2 (Markus ApAthurwyn, Will Barton-Roden).
Players of the match: Malakai McPhee (WSW) and Charles Fanning (Melb).
Sydney FC 2 (Naisha Chand 2) d Adelaide Utd 1 (Jude Matthews).
Players of the match: Braxton Davy (Adel) and Naisha Chand (Syd).
Brisbane Roar 3 (Reece Munro 2, own goal) d Perth Glory 0.
Players of the match: Patrick Reid (Bris) and Heath Simpson (Per).
WS Wanderers 5 (Hudson Lashbrook 4, Mason Harmer) d Melbourne Victory 1 (Jarvis Tiffin).
Players of the match: Hudson Lashbrook (WSW) and Jarvis Tiffin (Melb).
Adelaide Utd 2 (Travis Robertson 2) d Sydney FC 0.
Players of the Match: Sebastian Keeley (Adel) and Danny Vitelli (Syd).
Sydney FC 6 (Van Gregurke 5, own goal) d Green 2 (Nehemiah Charles 2).
Players of the match: Van Gregurke (Syd) and Nehemiah Charles (Gre).
Yellow 1 (Ruben Patelesio) d WS Wanderers 0.
Players of the match: Ruben Patelesio (Yell) and Alex Tabain (WSW).
IN OTHER NEWS:
Brisbane Roar 10 (Brady Woods 10) d Perth Glory 0.
Players of the match: Brady Woods (Bris) and Isabel Mallamace (Per).
Melbourne Victory 3 (Nash Thompson 2, Cristiano Wijesiri) d Adelaide Utd 1 (Benedict Doolin).
Players of the match: Nash Thompson (Melb) and Ariana Limbrick (Adel).
