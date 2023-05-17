The Irrigator

Town soccer matches see plenty of improvement in week three

By The Irrigator
May 17 2023 - 11:00am
The young players get the ball moving at the town ovals last week. Picture supplied by Meg West
The young players get the ball moving at the town ovals last week. Picture supplied by Meg West

Leeton's town soccer competitions continued last week with many players exhibiting improvement and good sportsmanship.

