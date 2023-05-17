A ROAD trip to face one of the toughest sides in the Group 20 competition looms for Yanco-Wamoon this weekend.
The Hawks will head to Darlington Point Sportsground to take on the Roosters on Sunday afternoon for their round four match up.
Darlington Point-Colembally are sitting in third on the first grade ladder, while Yanco-Wamoon are in the mix in sixth position.
Unfortunately for the Hawks, injuries have already hit hard early in the season, but the team still has plenty of talent and firepower in the mix as they prepare to square off with the Roosters.
A win for Yanco-Wamoon on the road would not only bring valuable points, but much-needed confidence for the side.
Coach Kane Hammond will be looking to his team to keep it simple on Sunday afternoon.
He will want to see his players completing their sets, hanging onto the ball defending well and taking their chances where possible.
Yanco-Wamoon have one win to their name so far in 2023 after defeating Hay in round one, followed by losses to West Wyalong and the Griffith Black and Whites.
However, while the Roosters are certainly a force in their own right, the Hawks will be able to match it with them if they stick to their game plan.
Yanco-Wamoon will then return home in round five on May 28 to take on Tullibigeal Lakes United.
