Ready to just move in

As agent Gino Amato explained, this home would be appealing to various types of buyers, whether it be your first home, an investment, or simply a nice place to live in Leeton.
This is partly because it is "a tidy brick veneer home with three very generous sized bedrooms with carpet and blinds," Gino said.
In describing the living spaces, there is "a large light filled lounge room near the front of the home and a separate dining area which is located adjacent to the kitchen."
Interestingly, "the kitchen is original, but it is in good condition. Some appliances have been upgraded, which include the wall oven and [the] cooktop."
For comfort throughout the year, "the home is heated with underfloor heating and cooled with ducted evaporative air-conditioning."
Meanwhile "the bathroom is neat and tidy, including [the] shower, bath and vanity. There are also two separate toilets."
Other features include a large laundry, two separate storage rooms, a carport, a lock-up garage and low-maintenance gardens.
The kids will have plenty of room to play as well in a generous backyard, and the block is "conveniently positioned across the road from a park, tennis courts, the Parkview School and only a short drive to all town amenities and shops."
