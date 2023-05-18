AN EVENT for a special causes raised a sizable donation in Whitton over the weekend.
Last Saturday night Cathy Kefford hosted a #doitfordolly fundraiser at the Rice Bowl Hotel raising an impressive $1750.
Cherry Bomb provided the musical entertainment, while guests enjoyed a spit roast for tea and a continuous raffle draw.
Cathy thanks Col at the Rice Bowl Hotel, Band Cherry Bomb, Deb for the sign, Yenda Prods, Gone Western, Leilani Steiner Body Shop, Billabong Bottle Shop, Hanwood Butchery and Whitton Convenience Store for raffle prizes.
She also thanks those who helped her and those who attended on the night.
Do it for Dolly Day raises money for bullying awareness and prevention programs. Sunday had mothers spoiled at the Whitton Bowling Club with a special roast lunch, with dessert and wine.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There was also a raffle with a hamper, jewellery, chocolates and perfume as prizes. A beautiful photo prop was set up on the day allowing guests to capture some fun photos. Mother's Day was also celebrated at the town's school with a Devonshire tea on Wednesday morning.
The students had the opportunity to purchase gifts from the stall during the week to take home for Sunday.
Students at the school have been keeping busy with cross country at Yanco, then next level up LNPSSA, a rugby union gala day at Leeton, a big bang science workshop at Leeton shire library and The Twits performance at Griffith Regional Theatre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.