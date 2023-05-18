A HUGE convoy of vehicles will not only be stopping off at one Leeton school in the coming days, but they'll be delivering a surprise or two along the way.
On Tuesday, May 23 a large number mad-cap vintage vehicles that are taking part in the 2023 Variety NSW Bash will roll into town.
Students at Gralee School will be presented with funding for a deluxe water tray set, hex tray trikes, road safety signs, Edtechs, a sandpit and an outdoor kitchen.
Officially taking off from Dubbo on Sunday, May 21, 300 "bashers" in 100 weird and wonderful cars will visit 16 regional towns in NSW, including Leeton at Gralee School.
The event is a key regional fundraising event for Variety - the Children's Charity.
It is not a race or rally, but rather a drive through rural NSW with like-minded fundraisers, enjoying travelling to parts of Australia that they may not otherwise see.
At the same time the "bashers" are raising money, which will fund much-needed equipment and resources for kids across NSW and ACT with unmet needs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The colourful convoy of vehicles is set to delight little and big kids alike and will include nine NRL team themed cars, Team Tonka, Spongebob Squarepants, Toy Story, Crocodile Dundee, Scooby Doo, Transformers, Shrek, Star Wars, Dark Lords, Minions, Trolls, Flintstones and Thomas the Tank Engine themed vehicles.
Variety NSW/ACT CEO David Small was looking forward to the grant being handed over to Gralee.
"One of the great things about Variety and the bash is donors and supporters get to see the money they've helped raise make a huge impact on kids and families across the state," he said.
"Through grants of equipment and programs, Variety's Bashers see the lifelong impact they deliver through their fundraising."
