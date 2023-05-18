The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

The 2023 Variety NSW Bash will head to Gralee School to drop off a special grant

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Variety Bash participants will be dropping by Gralee School on Tuesday, May 23 with some special gifts and for a chat or two. Picture supplied
Variety Bash participants will be dropping by Gralee School on Tuesday, May 23 with some special gifts and for a chat or two. Picture supplied

A HUGE convoy of vehicles will not only be stopping off at one Leeton school in the coming days, but they'll be delivering a surprise or two along the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.