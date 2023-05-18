AN INTERESTING prospect awaits the Leeton Greens this weekend when they tick off an early road trip.
The Greens are headed to Hay on Saturday to face the Magpies, who have had a mixed start to the 2023 season.
Leeton have enjoyed a solid start to their premiership defence campaign, winning all three of their matches so far, while the Magpies have had a loss to Yanco-Wamoon, a win against Tullibigeal Lakes United a nail-biting defeat by one point at the hands of West Wyalong last weekend.
Playing the Magpies is always a tough ask, not just after a decent amount of time in the car, but Hay are also a force to be reckoned with on their home turf.
This is something coach Hayden Philp said he was wary of heading into the round four match up.
"They are always tough out there ... it just depends on the day," he said.
"Our last game against them before finals last year was pretty fiery.
"There were a couple of sin bins and a bit of a blue. We just need to go out there and be switched on.
"It's a tough road trip, but hopefully we can just get the two points and be done with that one."
The Magpies aren't fielding a reserve grade side in 2023, meaning Leeton's team will have the week off.
That will give their players a bit of a break and time with family, but it will also allow Philp the chance to bring up some of those who have been performing well to give them a test in first grade.
As a result, it will mean some tough selection calls have to be made, but crucially it gives the first grade team a chance to see where it is placed, while giving other faces the chance to make their mark.
Corey Graham returns this week, with Kirtis Fisher pushing back to fullback.
"We're going to work on a few combinations," Philp said.
"A couple of guys will miss out this week. With having no ressies, it will give me the opportunity to play a couple of guys who need a bit of conditioning.
"It gives me that chance, it's a shame not everyone can play, but it is what it is.
"I think it's good to be able to have this option now, it will give some guys a rest and others the chance to prove themselves."
Following on from last weekend's third straight win to start the season, the Greens focused on fitness at Tuesday night's training session.
"At the moment it's more to just keep the conditioning there, keep our fitness up," Philp said.
"We're taking it week-by-week and looking after our injuries."
Heading into round four against Hay, the Greens are aiming not only to keep their winning streak going, but Philp said they are working on ensuring they don't become complacent.
He said each game needed to be treated with the same respect and players needed to keep their feet on the pedal to bring home the points and cement their position on the ladder.
The fixture against Hay on Saturday leads into a big clash the following week back home against the Black and Whites.
