IF THERE is one aspect of coaching Ethan Murphy is getting used to at Leeton United, it's the constant shuffling of players.
United has been dealing with a swathe of injuries early in the season, as well as some players being unavailable on certain weekends.
That has meant many are playing out of position as players come in and out of the first grade side, but Murphy said that was football and it did have benefits attached.
This weekend the team takes on South Wagga at home in Leeton and will again need to shuffle up positions.
Antonio Comi and Michael Ciurleo will be back available for selection in the Pascoe Cup team, but Anthony Trifogli is unavailable and Fred Gardner is resting an ankle injury.
Sam Pirrottina will test his hamstring before a decision is made on his selection.
"It's going to be another of shuffle of players in different positions again this weekend," Murphy said.
"We're looking for consistency at the minute, but it's a bit hard when we don't have players in their usual positions each week.
"The backline is really consistent, but our front players are having to swap from the wing to the midfield to up top.
"They aren't playing the same role each week, so mentally they are having to adjust.
"But in saying that as a coach I don't mind the players knowing all the positions so if something does happen they have that experience."
With South Wagga just below United in fifth, Sunday's match is sure to be a test for the Leeton team.
Kick off is at 3.20pm at MIA Sportsground.
