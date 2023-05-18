The Irrigator

Leeton United facing off with South Wagga at home in next Pascoe Cup fixture

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton United's Luke Mandaglio during last weekend's match against Wagga United. Picture by Madeline Begley
Leeton United's Luke Mandaglio during last weekend's match against Wagga United. Picture by Madeline Begley

IF THERE is one aspect of coaching Ethan Murphy is getting used to at Leeton United, it's the constant shuffling of players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.