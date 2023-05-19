The Irrigator

Women's bowls news with the Leeton and District Bowling Club

By Lorraine Messner
May 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Faye Harris (runner up) and Cindy McDonald (champion) at the Central Riverina District Singles Championships. Picture supplied
Faye Harris (runner up) and Cindy McDonald (champion) at the Central Riverina District Singles Championships. Picture supplied

TWO Leeton and District Bowling Club members battled it out for the district singles title last Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.