TWO Leeton and District Bowling Club members battled it out for the district singles title last Tuesday.
Cindy McDonald claimed the title after defeating Faye Harris 25-8.
McDonald will travel to Wagga on May 23 to compete in the Regional Singles Championships.
Drawn winners of social bowls were Hilary Chambers, Lorraine Messner and Mary Payten after defeating Elaine Sullivan, Kathy Browne and Jan Carroll 13-9.
Sullivan's team were four shots in front on the eighth end when Chamber's team turned it around and won by four.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In a game of triples Joan Lloyd, Denise Naylor and Joan Arnold (as a double lead) defeated Jan Walker, Faye Harris and Joan Arnold 16-9, by only allowing them to win six of the 16 ends played.
Playing a game of pairs Jean Leighton and Marika Pete defeated Dian Colyer and Jan Fitzpatrick 20-12.
Leighton and Pete started the game strongly and managed to hold onto the lead throughout the match.
The monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, May 25 after play.
