THE great outdoors is there for exploring, so why not give that a crack while at the same time helping Leeton residents require a bit of extra help?
That is the aim of a major raffle in aid of the Leeton JumpStart Fund, which is continuing to build back up after a quieter couple of years.
On offer is a large camper trailer package and, with just 1000 tickets available, the odds of winning are pretty good.
However, Leeton JumpStart co-ordinator Lisa Harrison said for those who don't win the prize package, they can feel good their ticket money will be used to help Leeton families who require it the most.
The organisation is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year as it continues to work to assist Leeton residents during times of illness, crisis, accident, tragedy or death.
Mrs Harrison the major prize would not only raise valuable dollars for the organisation to assist residents, but also continue to put the JumpStart name back out there.
"I do think our name is getting out there again now, which is good," she said.
"We have a lot more people coming to us now saying 'we'd like to help with this' or 'we'd like to offer you assistance'.
"However, I still do think we have a long way to go to really get the message out so people know what we do.
"It's important we drop the stigma around asking for help. We do market JumpStart as being for 'Leeton shire residents affected by sickness, accident, tragedy or death' and we use the term 'crisis', people sometimes think 'oh I only need $200' to go for a medical appointment, so it's not for me'.
"That $200 can be a really big help, so we are here for that kind of thing as well. It's all of those little things we are here to help with as well to ease the pressure."
Later this year the organisation will hold a gala evening to celebrate its milestone year and is hoping to share it not just with the community, but members who have come and gone.
In the meantime, the raffle itself is valued at $24,000. Tickets can be bought for yourself, as a gift for someone else and everything in between.
The camper trailer comes with all of the bells and whistles and for those wanting to see exactly what it looks like before purchasing a ticket or two, it can be found within the Leeton Plaza.
Buying a ticket is easy, just scan the QR code available with the trailer itself in the plaza or visit rafflelink.com.au/leetonjumpstart.
Tickets are $50 each, two for $100, three for $135 or five $225, with all proceeds going to JumpStart and just 1000 tickets up-for-grabs.
