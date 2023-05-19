The Irrigator

Help Leeton Family and Local Historical Society uncover people in Oag's Garage photo

By The Irrigator
May 19 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can you help the Leeton Family and Local Historical Society identify the people in this image? Picture supplied
Can you help the Leeton Family and Local Historical Society identify the people in this image? Picture supplied

A NEW mystery for residents to solve comes in the form of a photograph likely taken some time in the shire in 1939.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.