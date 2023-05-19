A NEW mystery for residents to solve comes in the form of a photograph likely taken some time in the shire in 1939.
The Leeton Family and Local History Society is each month unearthing an old photograph where it needs help identifying those in it and sometimes assistance with providing context as to what was happening at that time.
So, with that in mind, residents have been called on to see if they can identify anyone in this latest photo pictured above.
The society believes it was possibly taken around 1939 and it is of staff working at Oag's Garage, which at the time, was domiciled at the corner of Pine Avenue and Belah Street in Leeton.
If you can recognise anybody, the Leeton Family and Local Historical Society would love to hear from you.
Drop them a line on the society's Facebook page, contact the group via email at leetonfamilyandlocalhistory@gmail.com or send a text to 0448 535 004.
