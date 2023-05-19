ONE of Leeton's most popular events may be undergoing change in the years to come.
Light Up Leeton is a staple of Christmas time in the shire, typically held on the first weekend in December, the event brings the community together to start spreading the festive cheer.
As a result, the event has grown to become a favourite event for residents and visitors of all ages over the past two decades.
During this time it has always been held on a Sunday afternoon, starting with stalls that benefit community groups in the shire and roving entertainment before the big man in red makes his arrival and the concert begins, finishing up later in the evening on dark.
Tradition states everyone must then pile into their vehicles and head around town to see all of the homes and businesses that have been decorated and lit up for the festive season.
The event has always received positive feedback, but one question continues to be raised each year.
Why is Light Up Leeton held on a Sunday and not a Saturday?
This question was again raised during a survey following the successful 2022 event and now organisers have said it is something they will look into.
A date/day change isn't something that will be happening in 2023, with Light Up Leeton locked in for Sunday, December 3.
However, it is something the volunteer committee will be considering and, as a result, they will start to look into if they is possible, what the community's thoughts are, as well as consulting with stakeholders and stallholders who participate on the afternoon and night.
