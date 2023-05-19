The Irrigator

Leeton's Solomon Liu preparing for under 16s boys National Basketball Championships

By Talia Pattison
May 19 2023 - 4:00pm
After gruelling trials, Leeton's Solomon Liu has been selected in the NSW Country under 16s boys basketball team, which will compete at the National Basketball Championships in Perth. Picture by Talia Pattison
AFTER three gruelling trials, Leeton's Solomon Liu has been selected to represent NSW Country at this year's National Basketball Championships in Perth.

