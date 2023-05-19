AFTER three gruelling trials, Leeton's Solomon Liu has been selected to represent NSW Country at this year's National Basketball Championships in Perth.
Solomon, 14, was among only a handful to make the under 16s boys NSW Country Team.
The selection was even more exciting for the young player given he is of bottom age in the under 16s side.
It is also just the second time a Leeton player has been chosen to represent in this team, the first being Toby Conroy 23 years ago.
The NSW Country team is typically open to players from everywhere but metropolitan Sydney, meaning he is in some very good company.
"I was really hoping I would make the team, but I was pretty surprised still," Solomon said.
"The trials were really hard.
"Every drill was a lot of fitness. It was all defence work.
"We've got 15 in the squad and 10 made the team. I didn't know what to say when I found out, it didn't feel real."
In June, Solomon will head to Terrigal for training with his NSW Country side, with the team to also face off in a trial match against NSW Metro.
It is here a jersey presentation will also take place.
The 2023 Under 16 Australian National Championships will be hosted by Basketball Australia and Warwick Basketball Association in Perth.
The championships themselves will take place from July 2 to 9.
"I think our team will go okay," Solomon said.
"Some of our players are six (foot) six.
"I'm usually point guard or a small forward. Point guard is probably my favourite."
Solomon's parents will make the trek to Perth to watch him play throughout the week, with mum Christy Liu saying she was proud of the hard work and effort he had put in to get to this point.
Solomon's dream one day is to play basketball professionally.
Having played since he was just five-years-old, a career in the NBA has always been the ultimate aspiration.
"I just love playing, it's where I can relax, have fun and not have to worry," Solomon said.
Solomon's family are his biggest supporters, with the town also getting behind him to help him make his way to Perth for the biggest stage of his basketball life so far.
