The Leeton Greens made the most of an improved second half to come away with a 48-18 victory over the Magpies in Hay.
The visitors were able to make a strong start with tries to Tyler O'Connell and Beniel Qereqeretabua, seeing Leeton get off to a 10-0 start inside 12 minutes.
Trouble struck as Cam Bruest went down with an achilles injury, but the Greens were able to increase their lead to 14 points late in the first half with a try to Daniel Fisher.
Hay was able to hit back just before halftime, with Ratu Qiokata finding his way over to see the Magpies trailing by eight at the break.
Fisher and Qereqeretabua were able to score their second tries before an intercept, and 90m break from Kirtis Fisher saw the Greens move out to a 32-6 lead with 25 minutes remaining.
Hay hit back through Jack Miller before the Greens were able to score two in five minutes.
A late consolation for the Magpies as Miller got his second but Leeton was able to keep their unbeaten start alive with a 48-18 victory.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp was pleased to see his side's second-half response after a slow start.
"We started pretty slowly in the first half but came out switched on in the second half," he said.
"It was a big improvement and showed the boys how we should be playing.
"Serves as a bit of a wake-up call ahead of the clash with the Black and Whites."
There will be concerns ahead of the clash with the Panthers with Bruest coming from the field in the early stages of the first half, and Philp expects the play-maker could miss up to six weeks.
The injury once again showed the depth that the Greens have at their disposal.
"Lucky to have someone like Kirtis (Fisher) there to fill in; his versatility is pretty handy," he said
"That is a bit of a loss for us, and we had to shuffle things around, but we are lucky to have that depth to be able to do that."
The Greens will play host to the Black and Whites next weekend while Hay takes on the Roosters at home.
