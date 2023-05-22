The Irrigator

Yanco-Wamoon lose to DPC after being right in the contest

By Talia Pattison
May 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brenton George, pictured here playing the Black and Whites recently, was among Yanco-Wamoon's best during their game on Sunday against DC. Picture by Talia Pattison
Brenton George, pictured here playing the Black and Whites recently, was among Yanco-Wamoon's best during their game on Sunday against DC. Picture by Talia Pattison

YANCO-WAMOON were on the cusp of causing a major upset in the Group 20 competition, but a lapse in concentration proved costly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.