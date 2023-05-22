YANCO-WAMOON were on the cusp of causing a major upset in the Group 20 competition, but a lapse in concentration proved costly.
The Hawks took on Darlington Point-Coleambally in an away game on Sunday afternoon and were right in the match, leading 22-20.
However, a try-scoring blitz over the course of eight minutes had Yanco-Wamoon on the back foot and unable to catch up, with the Roosters recording a 46-22 at the final siren.
The result was a disappointing one for coach Kane Hammond, who said other than the lapse, he believed his side had played good football for the majority of the game.
"We played extremely well for 50 minutes, then we had that lapse where they scored, but after that I thought we still played well, we just couldn't catch up," he said.
"Braith Schmetzer who played lock for us, he played well, he got through a lot of work. Brenton George also had a good game. They were critical for us.
"It's disappointing the scoreline did blow out, but we do take plenty of positives from the game."
The Hawks are back home this weekend against TLU.
