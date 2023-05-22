I think we've all heard the word resilience thrown around a lot, particularly in the last few years.
It applies to every area of our life, but there a group of people in our community who I would describe as resilient in our community, and they are our business owners and leaders.
Business owners are often hit hard and have to role to with the punches to adapt to change, overcome adversity, droughts, covid lockdowns and at the same time deal with price increases, staff shortages and other pressures of running a business.
All of these things are out of their control, but they are required to think quick and overcome these issues and what we appreciate most is that they continue to show up for our community day in day out.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Many people dream of running their own business but don't truly understand the hard work and determination that goes into a business and that there's no such thing as 9am to 5pm to a business owner.
These are the stories we'd love others to hear and through the support of the Rotary Club of Leeton and in conjunction with Leeton Connect we will be hosting a business breakfast - titled "Stories of Resilience" where a panel of representatives from four pillars of our community will share their stories and experiences within their field of expertise.
They'll speak about overcoming adversity and what it means to be resilient in business.
This will be held at The Historic Hydro on May 31 at 7.30am, this is a free event.
If you'd like to attend email at admin@leetonchamber.com.au or search for the event via Eventbrite to secure your ticket.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.