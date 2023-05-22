The Irrigator
Home/Comment

Local leader column with Krystal Maytom from the Leeton Business Chamber | May 2023

By Krystal Maytom
May 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local leader columnist and Leeton Business Chamber president Krystal Maytom.
Local leader columnist and Leeton Business Chamber president Krystal Maytom.

I think we've all heard the word resilience thrown around a lot, particularly in the last few years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.