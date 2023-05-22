LEETON-WHITTON were downed by the Wagga Tigers by 74-points in what was another heavy defeat on the Crows' home soil.
The Tigers kept the Crows scoreless in the opening half as they eventually ran out winners 14.10 (94) to 3.2 (20).
Among the best for Leeton-Whitton was coach Tom Groves, who was named best on ground for the Crows, while Kabe Stockton, Angus Crelley and Matthew Rainbird all had solid matches.
The game was another tough one for the Crows, who had been looking to improve on their consistency across the field, as well as match the intensity of the Wagga Tigers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Leeton-Whitton played well in patches, but was unable to translate a lot of their hard work onto the scoreboard.
This weekend will have the Crows on the sideline as they re-group for a much-needed break for the club bye.
When they return to the field in round eight they will again be at home, this time hosting MCUE before the June long weekend bye and then their round nine match on the road against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Wagga Tigers 2.3 5.6 7.8 14.10 (94)
Leeton Whitton 0.0 0.0 1.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS: Wagga Tigers: J.Cornell 3, B.Morton 2, J.Piercy 2, S.McNaughton 2, N.Cooke 2, M.Stephenson 1, M.Ryan 1, J.Lucas 1; Leeton Whitton: T.Doyle 1, T.Meline 1, T.Handsaker 1
BEST: Wagga Tigers: J.Cornell, B.Morton, C.Schwenke, C.Pavitt, S.McNaughton, D.Morton; Leeton Whitton: T.Groves, K.Stockton, A.Crelley, M.Rainbird, B.Rogers, J.Rourke
