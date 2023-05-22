The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton downed by Wagga Tigers to the tune of 74 points

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Rainbird looks to get a handball away for Leeton-Whitton in open space. Picture by Liam Warren
Matt Rainbird looks to get a handball away for Leeton-Whitton in open space. Picture by Liam Warren

LEETON-WHITTON were downed by the Wagga Tigers by 74-points in what was another heavy defeat on the Crows' home soil.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.